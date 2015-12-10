The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Yahoo is not spinning off its Alibaba stake. Instead it will transfer all its properties that aren’t part of the Alibaba stake into a new company.

2. The Yahoo board says there is no plan to sell the company. Yahoo chairman Maynard Webb also said the board has complete confidence in CEO Marissa Mayer and the leadership team.

3. The TV industry is begging presidential candidates to run TV commercials rather than switching to online. The Television Bureau of Advertising has launched a marketing campaign dubbed “we get voters.”

4. Ad tech company PubMatic is laying off 100 staff — 20% of its workforce — AdExchanger reported. Business Insider confirmed the report with PubMatic, which says the layoffs come as a result of refocusing the business around the minority of its publisher customers that drive 90% of its revenue.

5. Facebook has bent to publishers and has tweaked its Instant Articles ad offering, The Wall Street Journal reports. Publishers can now include more advertising and will also have the option to link to content on their own sites in the “related articles” section.

6. Nextstar Broadcasting Group says its acquisition talks with Media General have “reached an impasse.” Adweek reports that Media General wants an “unreasonable” $18.61 per share.

7. RBC Capital Markets analyst gave a presentation at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference on Wednesday on how Facebook is taking over the world. Here’s the deck.

8. Shann Biglione, head of strategy at media agency Zenith Optimedia China, writes that the online ad industry made a huge mistake 20 years ago that is still costing it dearly today. It was the decision to track clicks and impressions.

9. Customers say the company trying to revolutionise the plus-size industry has a major problem. No-holds-barred ad campaigns aren’t enough when the clothes are ugly.

10. Facebook ads boss Carolyn Everson spoke at Business Insider’s IGNITION spoke about Mark Zuckerberg’s leadership skills. She said he inspired her and other Facebook employees to ask themselves one question all the time: “Am I dreaming big enough?”

NOW WATCH: Teens reveal their favourite apps and the winner is clear



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.