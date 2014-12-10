The 10 Things You Need To Know In Advertising Today

YouTube/MasterCard Mastercard has teamed up with Gwen Stefani to reward customers for using Apple Pay.

Good morning. Here’s what’s going on in adland.

1. Facebook video is driving YouTube off Facebook. New data from Socialbakers, provided to Business Insider, shows that Facebook page owners posted more Facebook videos than YouTube videos for the first time in November.

2. A model who appears in the Coca-Cola Fairlife milk ads, branded by the media as “sexist,” says she didn’t give her permission to appear in the campaign. The model did sign a release form, but she thinks she should have been more fairly compensated by Fairlife and is worried the negative publicity toward the ad could prevent her from getting future work.

3. A Pizza Hut branch in England has apologised for posting an ad seeking “good looking girls” to work as receptionists. Pizza Hut UK responded by calling it an “individual error of judgment.”

4. Here are the 10 ads of the year that people couldn’t stop watching. Google has put together its annual list of the most viewed ads on YouTube.

5. Facebook has also launched its year in review to highlight the topics that dominated the conversation on the platform in 2014. Facebook was dominated by the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

6. Business Insider has charted the rise and fall of Abercrombie & Fitch. The retailer’s CEO Mike Jeffries announced he is stepping down on Tuesday.

7. Digiday looks at how publishers are combatting ad blockers. It’s not easy, but there are ways to block the blockers (or at least dissuade people from using them.)

8. MasterCard is promoting its Apple Pay partnership with an ad campaign starring Gwen Stefani, Adweek reports. The McCann XBC spot sees the singer rewarding Apple Pay users with gifts. The campaign extends into the real world, where Mastercard will reward some lucky Apple Pay users with prizes such as a meet and greet with Stefani and World Series tickets.

9. China is considering a ban on tobacco advertising, The Wall Street Journal reports. China’s cabinet is looking to ban all forms of tobacco advertising, sponsorship and promotion, as well as a ban on smoking in public places.

10. The New York Times is looking to expand the number of print sections its offers, The Wall Street Journal reports. Print still makes up 72% of the company’s advertising revenue and 79% of its circulation revenue.

