The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

YouTube/Jacob’s Creek Wine Novak Djokovic stars in a global campaign for Jacob’s Creek wine.

Pinch, punch, first of the month. Here are all the important stories in advertising on December 1.

1. Take a look at Business Insider’s 10 favourite ads of 2014. We won’t ruin the surprise, but the theme linking all our rankings is that marketers this year are starting to harness social media to improve the reach and effectiveness of their campaigns.

2. Take our quiz and try to identify these 11 British brands by their trademarked colours alone. Up to 90% of snap judgements made on purchases are based on colour alone, but not all brands’ colour palettes are as recognisable as others.

3. TechCrunch has a smart take on Facebook, Twitter and Google’s war for app install ads. The article explores the rise and rise of the format, popular for its traceability and ease to buy.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo is football’s top brand endorser on Facebook, Bloomberg reports. A post by the Real Madrid player is worth an average of $US143,750 of advertising for the brand he’s endorsing, twice that of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, according to sports consultancy Repucom.

5. UK charity Cardiac Risk in the Young has created an ad designed to “smack [the viewer] in the face,” Marketing Magazine reports. The ad, designed to encourage more people to get their heart tested, follows the story of a young rugby player, who collapses suddenly on the pitch.

6. Recent allegations that media agency Mediacom has been overcharging top clients including KFC, IAG and Foxtel for their TV advertising are likely to impact the entire media industry. That is the opinion of AdNews, which has spoken to several agency sources who are concerned that the issue tarnishes the reputation of the entire industry.

7. Wine brand Jacob’s Creek has signed up the world’s number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, as its brand ambassador, The Drum reports. The tennis champ will star in a global campaign, dubbed “Made By,” which will launch on January 13.

8. The UK is predicted to become the first country in the world where more than half of all ad spend goes towards digital media, according to WPP’s worldwide media buying arm Group M. The Guardian reports that £1 in every £2 of ad spend will go towards digital media in 2015. The next countries forecast to meet the milestone are Sweden (estimated to be at 47% digital spend next year) and Denmark (43%.)

9. The pan-European data regulator group Article 29 says “device fingerprinting” — a technique in which advertisers and web companies can track and build profiles of mobile users in order to serve them better targeted advertising — requires the same level of consent as cookies, which are used to track users across the desktop internet, the Guardian reports. Article 29 says that companies wanting to process device fingerprints must first obtain the valid consent of the user.

10. It looks as though Americans may have finally had enough of the Black Friday madness, The New York Times reports. Sales in both stores and online from Thanksgiving through the weekend were estimated to have dropped 11% on last year, according to preliminary survey results released Sunday by the National Retail Federation.

