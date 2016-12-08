The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The “state of Google search remains strong,” according to Google expert Danny Sullivan who presented at Business Insider’s Ignition conference. We mapped out the full presentation.

2. Facebook’s growth boom shows no sign of slowing. That’s according to a top analyst who spoke at our Ignition conference.

3. In the wake of criticism over fake-news on its platform, Google is removing its “In the news” section from the top of desktop search. It’s replacing it with a carousel of “Top stories,” similar to what exists on mobile.

4. WPP is spending $70 million on Snapchat ads. The figure is just a pinch of the money it spends on other digital platforms.

5. Turner and Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. announced a partnership. The agreement will bring original shows from Turner-owned channels directly to Snapchat’s Discover section.

6. Facebook’s measurement errors continue to erode trust in the advertising industry, Marketing Land reports. Even marketers that weren’t directly affected are concerned.

7. Apple Music now has 20 million subscribers, Apple says. It is now half the size of rival Spotify.

8. Twitter is losing traction with publishers in the shadow of Facebook, Digiday reports. Twitter is getting less attention as social-publishing is becoming a zero-sum gam.

9. One year later, nobody knows what Alphabet is — and that’s a godsend for Google’s public-image problems. Google has wrestled with its public image for years.



10. There’s speculation that publishers will shift away from header bidding toward server-to-server solutions, Digiday reports. Server-to-server solutions move bidding actions off publishers’ pages and onto servers.

