The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. CBS boss Les Moonves accidentally confirmed that YouTube is working on its own TV package “Unplugged” to compete with cable and satellite television. Moonves appeared to confirm not only the existence of Unplugged, but that CBS was on board.

2. Business Insider’s Henry Blodget presented “The Future of Digital” at our Ignition conference and you can read the presentation here. Blodget put together the presentation with the help of the BI Intelligence team.

3. You can now remove followers on Instagram and will soon be able to turn off commenting too. Instagram is launching the new features to “keep people safe,” the company said in a blog post.

4. In the last year, YouTube has paid out over $1 billion to the music industry from advertising alone, the company revealed on Tuesday. Bolstered by music subscription revenue, the music industry is growing again for the first time in over a decade.

5. WPP is spending about $70 million with Snapchat, The Wall Street Journal reports. It’s a tiny amount when compared to what the ad giant spends with Google and Facebook.

6. Pokémon Go is planning a partnership with Starbucks. The partnership will turn Starbucks locations into special “Pokéstops” and gyms in the game.

7. Google just added a new button in its search app. The button separates your need-to-know info from the rest of your feed — we have included plenty of screenshots to explain the change.

8. A Forbes ranking of the 12 highest-earning YouTubers shows their income has increased 23% over the past year, The Guardian reports. Collectively they earned £55 million ($70 million) over the past 12 months.

9. Foursquare CEO Jeff Glueck shares his favourite restaurant and why he thinks travel is so important. Glueck says that his personal and professional experience has helped him pinpoint what he calls the “magic” of Foursquare.

10. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says it’s ‘fascinating’ to see Trump use Twitter so often. “Having the president-elect on our service … allows everyone to see what’s on his mind in the moment. I think it’s fascinating. I haven’t seen that before,” Dorsey said at Code Commerce on Tuesday.

