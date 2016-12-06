The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The top 10 most popular Christmas ads on YouTube in 2016. With six of the top 10 from Britain, Christmas ads are becoming as much of a British cultural export as the Super Bowl is in the US.

2. This is how Google’s “autocomplete” search results spread fake news around the web. It actively directs users to fake content on the web, even when they’re not looking for it — we have mapped out some of the most bizarre examples.

3. AOL CEO Tim Armstrong is “cautiously optimistic” that parent company Verizons’s plan to acquire Yahoo will still go through. The deal has taken a long time to close after Yahoo admitted in September it had suffered a catastrophic hack affecting more than 500 million accounts.

4. One of the top former editors at Bloomberg has launched his new media venture “The Outline.” A reference point for The Outline pre-launch had been The New Yorker for millennials, or the digital age.

5. We have mapped out all the most popular ideas Facebook’s most recent hackathon event. After Facebook’s engineers prototype their ideas, they present and vote on them among their colleagues.

6. Digiday has put together the UK’s top-five Facebook Live brand videos this year. Using data from Socialbakers, Boohoo, workout guru Joe Wicks, Xbox, Oh Polly, and Chain Reaction Cycles make up the list.

7. Major-league Baseball and Under Armour just announced a 10-year long exclusive deal to design and manufacture the uniforms for all 30 teams. As part of the unique deal, sports e-commerce platform Fanatics will become the official retailer and distributor for licensed products.

8. The BBC confirmed last week that “Planet Earth 2” is attracting more young viewers than ITV’s Simon Cowell singing contest “The X Factor.” However, the number of young people watching the BBC’s television channels dropped by 7% on last year.

9. Facebook and Google are “killing news” according to the CEO of Dow Jones & Company, The Drum reports. CEO Will Lewis said the two giants have been embarrassed and forced to reconsider their complex algorithms.

10. “BS Detector,” a plug-in developed to flag up fake news on Facebook, has been downloaded 25,000 times. However, it’s not yet an official Facebook feature sadly, despite it appearing in news feeds, and it seems that Facebook is currently blocking links to the site.

