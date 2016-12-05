The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Morgan Stanley analysts are predicting that Facebook’s new in-app video tab will help it capture a greater share of the TV ad market. Facebook has been testing the dedicated video tab with select users over the past year, it appears at the center of the bottom menu within the mobile app.

2. Apple spent $97 million on display, mobile, and video ads in the US in the year to November 30, 2016 — outspending Samsung’s $80.4 million outlay . Apple stopped disclosing its overall advertising expenditure this year, but the data was given exclusively to Business Insider by Pathmatics.

3. Another key Twitter executive has left. Twitter’s vice president of global sales, Richard Alfonsi, announced on Friday that he is joining payments startup Stripe.

4. Advertising budgets have not yet been impacted by economic fears over Brexit and Trump, according to WPP’s GroupM, The Drum reports. GroupM forecasts global ad spend for 2017 will reach $547 billion.

5. Internet-radio pioneer Pandora saw its stock soar Friday after a report from CNBC said the company was open to selling itself. Pandora was up over 16% at one point in trading on Friday.

6. Facebook is working on a new feature that will showcase lists of curated content from publishers directly in the News Feed . The feature is called Collections and functions similarly to Snapchat’s Discover section.

7. Digital ad spend will surpass linear TV, according to forecasts from both WPP’s GroupM and IPG’s Magna, Ad Exchanger reports. In 2017 digital will account for 33% of global ad spend, GroupM predicts.

8. A newly discovered Apple ad from 1984 for a senior engineer suggests that Apple was having trouble making enough Macs . The ad was discovered in an old copy of San Jose Mercury News from July 1984.

9. Canadian rewards app Drop is only a few months old but it already has 70,000 millennial users and now it’s coming to the US. A few key differences set Drop apart from other apps and services out there.

10. Instagram revealed who had the most followers in 2016, Business Insider has ranked the top 10. Pop star Selena Gomez has snagged the top spot with 103 million followers, unseating Taylor Swift (93.6 million).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.