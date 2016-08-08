The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

NBC Michael Phelps made a half-hearted attempt to cover up the Beats logo on his headphones at the Olympics.

Good morning. Here’s everything in the world of advertising you need to know today.

1. Criteo’s market cap is bigger than the market caps of all the other public ad tech companies added together. In fact, Criteo’s market cap is more than double that number.

2. Snapchat should be very worried about Instagram’s latest move, Stories. Instagram is a bigger platform with bigger tools.

3. Teen Generation Z is being called “millennials on steroids” — and that could be terrifying for retailers. Gen Z is far more frugal than the older generation.

4. Brands who pay stars to hawk their products on social media could be in trouble soon. The FTC is cracking down on deceptive endorsements as it wants to ensure paid sponsored content is clearly labelled.

5. Amazon and Target have reached a critical truce after years of fighting. Target has resumed selling Amazon-branded items again.

6. Walmart and Jet.com are due to announce a $3 billion deal on Monday. The deal will be the largest US ecommerce acquisition in history.

7. Michael Phelps was forced to cover the logo of his Beats headphones at the Olympics and he did a lacklustre job with tape. Beats is not an official sponsor of the Olympics.

8. Netflix will drastically change in the next few years. Analysts at UBS think that Netflix’s spending on original content will climb up and up.

9. NBC’s ratings for the Olympics opening ceremony in Rio were down 35% on London 2012, according to Nielsen. The Wall Street Journal reports it was the lowest-rating opening ceremony since Athens in 2004.

10. The row between Google and review sites is blowing up again, Recode reports. Google has a new search feature that surfaces reviews from websites it owns, meaning results from companies like Yelp and TripAdvisor don’t show up on the first search results page.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.