The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Google Trends gives a good indication as to why Nike decided to get out of the golf equipment business. Interest in golf is on the wane.

2. Snapchat stars love Instagram’s new copycat product. It’s easier to discover users on Instagram, plus more brands are already using it.

3. Larry Page and Sergey Brin held an exclusive conference in Sicily. The guest list included Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, George Lucas, and Pharrell.

4. Apple has completely changed its plan to conquer TV. Apple’s big TV plan now revolves around building an advanced TV guide that will tie content services like Netflix, HBO, and ESPN together, industry sources tell Recode’s Peter Kafka.

5. Victoria’s Secret customers are freaking out about an image they claim was photoshopped. The image appeared on the company’s Facebook and Instagram page.

6. Facebook is changing its news feed to try to stomp out clickbait. The company says it’s only targeting the most egregious examples.

7. Ad tech company Tremor Video reported revenue dropped 12% to $37.1 million in its second quarter. Net losses had widened to $5.8 million, from $5.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

8. Apple has a touching new iPhone ad out just in time for the Olympics. “The Human Family” features a poem from Maya Angelou.

9. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer explains how she worked 130 hours a week and why it matters. She said hard work is what separates startups that succeed and fail.

10. Blake Krikorian, the founder of home-video streaming service Slingbox died on Wednesday. The serial tech entrepreneur was 48-years-old.

