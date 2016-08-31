The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. An ad for Captain Morgan rum has been banned for implying alcohol gives you confidence. The Advertising Standards Authority ruled the TV spot was “irresponsible.”

2. Snapchat deleted its Facebook page after forgetting it had one. The page had 6.5 million likes, but Snapchat last published to it in 2013.

3. Blackwood Seven, a Danish media agency that uses artificial intelligence to make all its ad spend decisions, just scooped €13.5 million ($15.1 million) in funding, The Drum reported. The investment came from JOLT Capital, Sunstone Capital, Conor Venture Partners, and The Danish Growth Fund.

4. Google’s secretive skunkworks lab wants to make a new multiplayer smartphone game. The Advance Technology and Projects division is hiring a bunch of gaming experts to create the next Pokemon Go.

5. Facebook refuses to accept it’s a media company. Here’s why that’s terrible for you.

6. Apple’s “Planet of the Apps” show has signed up a top-tier Silicon Valley VC. Lightspeed Venture Partners’ Jeremy Liew is committing $10 million to fund the winning companies on the “Shark Tank”-esque series.

7. It looks like Google is going to kill the Nexus brand for its smartphones. The shift will reportedly take effect with the two handsets it’s expected to launch this fall, which are rumoured to have 5- and 5.5-inch displays and come from HTC.

8. Investors are worried about Salesforce’s $4 billion acquisition binge. A note from Macquarie Research analysts said Salesforce may have some explaining to do during its earnings call on Wednesday to ease the investors worried about the company’s record-high buying spree.

9. The Washington Post has written about Arianna Huffington’s legacy at The Huffington Post. Asked about her biggest accomplishments, Huffington said: The company’s international scale, its current Trump coverage, its wellness coverage, its “What’s Working” editorial initiative, and its contributor platform.

10. Lamborghini wants to drop its macho image. It plans to target women and families, according to Bloomberg.

