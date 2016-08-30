The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. An Alphabet exec has stepped down from Uber’s board due to an increased overlap between the two companies’ self-driving car projects. Drummond, who is SVP of Corporate Development at Alphabet, joined Uber’s board when Alphabet’s investment arm, Google Ventures (now GV), poured a reported $300 million into Uber in 2013.

2. Facebook almost didn’t happen because Mark Zuckerberg loves Roman history. He thought he was going to major in Classics, but ended up majoring in computer science and psychology.

3. Zuckerberg was asked in a live-streamed Q&A session on Monday about Facebook’s role in the media and whether he saw the company as an editor. After a pause, he responded “no” and said it is a technology company.

4. A former Facebook news team worker says management basically ignored them. The team responsible for curating Facebook’s Trending Topics news section was reportedly fired on Friday.

5. Mobile ad network AppLovin could sell fot $1.5 billion. An unknown Chinese buyer is circling the, sources have told TechCrunch.

6. Snapchat is about to introduce behavioural ad targeting. Advertisers will be able to target Snapchat users based on some of their activity inside the app from Q3.

7. McDonald’s has consolidated its ad agency business with Omnicom. It ends a 35-year US relationship with Publicis Groupe’s Leo Burnett, The Wall Street Journal reports.

8. This chart shows how quickly Netflix is widening its lead. A record percentage of Americans say they have watched Netflix in the past year, according to RBC Capital Markets’ latest quarterly survey.

9. YouTube Live video views are up 80% year-on-year, The Financial Times reports. The website also increased the number of livestreams posted online by 30%, according to Neal Mohan, YouTube’s head of product.

10. McDonald’s is embroiled in a social media nightmare after a sexual video featuring a McChicken went viral. A very graphic video of a man engaging in a sexual act with a McChicken sandwich went viral over the weekend, propelling #McChicken to the position of a top trending topic on Twitter and Facebook on Sunday evening and into Monday.

