The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. This startup CEO says there’s one key mindset separating the winners and the losers in the online news business. Trevor Kaufman, who heads up Piano Media, tells Business Insider more online publishers need to think like retailers.

2. Ad tech company Matomy Media said it suffered a “challenging” first half of the financial year, blaming “disruptions” to the digital display advertising industry. While revenue rose 16.2% to $US125 million in the six months to June 30, operating profit fell 51.8% to $US3.2 million, which included a one-time accounting gain of $US7.3 million following Matomy increasing its stake in German search engine Team Internet back in June.

3. BuzzFeed has announced a partnership deal with WPP’s media buying arm GroupM. The partnership will include an upfront commitment of ad spend, and WPP will get first access to BuzzFeed’s new “Pound” social data tool.

4. AT&T has reportedly been injecting ads into the browsers of users connected to the free WiFi it provides in airports and other public areas. Jonathan Mayer, a computer scientist and lawyer at Stanford, first reported on the issue on his blog, Web Policy, after noticing odd ads popping up on his university’s website.

5. Snapchat is charging brands for video ads viewed for less than a second, media buyers have told Digiday. Brands pay every time an ad loads, even if a user didn’t spend a full second with the video, according to Digiday’s sources.

6. Apple has a very clever way of hyping up its next major event. Apple’s invitation for its September 9 product launch includes the sentence “Hey Siri, give us a hint” — and the virtual assistant actually responds if people repeat the request into their iPhones.

7. A visual artist asked 8-year-olds to respond to ads from Prada, Louis Vuitton, and other fashion powerhouses. Their responses are astute and in almost every image, the children reference the possibility that the female models in the ads are dead, passed out, or depressed.

8. Facebook is rolling out a solution to its “freebooting” problem. The company has built a new “video matching technology” intended to curb people ripping off copyright-protected material.

9. Instagram will now allow users to post photos in landscape and portrait formats. One of the first landscape videos posted was a trailer for the upcoming Star Wars movie, “The Force Awakens.”

10. French advertising agency holding group Havas reported a 19.2% lift in revenue in the first half of the year to €1.03 billion ($US1.16 billion.) Operating profit rose 22.4% to €128 million ($US145 million,) with the company — which owns agencies including BETC and Cake — crediting its “strategy to create the industry’s most agile and integrated group.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.