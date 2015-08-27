The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Quotidian Ventures venture partner Rick Webb has written an open letter to Twitter, urging the company to start spending money on advertising. He thinks Twitter should follow the lead of Bing, which in 2009 spent tens of millions of dollars on advertising, which helped it gain market share.

2. Burger King proposed a truce with McDonald’s and suggested they join forces to create a “McWhopper” burger for charity. McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook politely declined, saying the two brands could do something bigger to make a difference.

3. WPP’s sales jumped in July as a “tsunami” of advertising contracts came up for review. The advertising agency holding group reported a 2.3% rise in first half like-for-like net sales, and a 3.7% jump in July.

4. During the WPP earnings presentation, CEO Sir Martin Sorrell revealed one client is not convinced by online video. The advertiser had told him that it felt Facebook video and YouTube were “overplayed.”

5. GroupM chairman Irwin Gotlieb predicts there is going to be a big ad tech “shake out.” He noted that key media owners like Google have been focused on a “walled garden” strategy, locking out independent ad tech players.

6. A London startup launched on Wednesday that has an unusual idea to fight the rise of ad blockers. Yavli’s software detects ad blocker users and serves them up sponsored content, rather than a display ad.

7. Facebook has launched its answer to Siri. M is a new virtual assistant that can do everything from making restaurant reservations to sending flowers to your spouse.

8. Here’s how much you can earn working at Facebook. Using data from Glassdoor, we compiled a list of the highest salaries you can earn at the social network.

9. Uber cofounder Garrett Camp is taking over at social media company StumbleUpon. The company reportedly started laying off staff since the beginning of August and has struggled to raise funding.

10. We spoke to the CEO of Israeli online analytics startup SimilarWeb. He told us how it originally began as a jewellery business.

