The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The producer of “Carpool Karaoke” spoke to us about how Apple’s version will differ to “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” The show will shift the spotlight away from musicians and hand the mic to movie stars and other high-profile figures, according to Fulwell 73 Productions cofounder Ben Winston.

2. WhatsApp is going to share your phone number with Facebook. It means WhatsApp users will soon see more targeted ads and friend suggestions on Facebook, based on their WhatsApp details.

3. WhatsApp also tweaked its privacy policy so businesses can send messages to people. Possible updates include hearing from your bank about a fraudulent transaction, or getting notified by an airline about a delayed flight — changes that have traditionally been sent to customers via SMS.

4. Netflix has released a trailer for its documentary about the sexual assault cases and subsequent harassment of Daisy Coleman and Audrie Pott. The documentary was played at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and will premier in theatres and on Netflix on September 23.

5. Snapchat is on course to hit 217 million users by the end of 2017. That’s according to a new report from eMarketer.

6. Walmart, Kroger, and Dollar General are slashing prices. The grocery price wars are heating up.

7. Banking app Mondo is rebranding to Monzo. It had to change its name following a trademark dispute.

8. Ryan Lochte has signed a new endorsement deal with Pine Bros. Throat Drops, Adweek reports. His major sponsors recently dropped him after he made up a story about being robbed at the Rio Olympics.

9. The EU is proposing Google and Facebook pay publishers to use their content, The Guardian reports. The European Commission wants to extend “neighbouring rights” protection — which exists for performers, record labels, and broadcasters — to news producers.

10. Domino’s says it will be delivering pizza using drones by the end of the year. The service will first roll out in New Zealand.

