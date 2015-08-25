The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. These are the 30 most creative people in advertising in 2015. The best talent in the business.

2. Tinder CEO Sean Rad has a plan to move the company beyond dating. He wants to “connect the world.”

3. Under Armour has launched its latest shot in its bid to topple Nike. It has a new star-studded marketing campaign that focuses on the training side of sports.

4. Subway is investigating whether executives knew about former spokesman Jared Fogle’s sexual interest in children. He was charged last week with possessing and distributing child pornography and travelling across state lines to have sex with minors.

5. Sheryl Sandberg is trying to get a new term to catch on: “Wogrammers.” The Wogrammer movement was started by two Facebook engineers a year ago to support women working in STEM fields.

6. Visa has taken a swipe at PayPal. The credit card company said in a press release on Monday that shoppers using its “Checkout” service are 17% more likely to complete their purchases than those using PayPal.

7. People are going nuts after Kanye West’s new Adidas sneaker line immediately sold out. The Yeezy Boost 350s retail for $US200.

8. Investors have poured more than $US220 million into this man’s plan to beat Amazon. Business Insider takes a deep look at ecommerce startup Jet.com

9. Twitter faced SEC queries earlier this year when it dropped its “timeline views” metric, The Wall Street Journal reports. The SEC asked Twitter in April whether it was going to provide alternative metrics to explain trends in user engagement and advertising.

10. Maker Studios content chief Erin McPherson has left the company, Variety reports. Head of marketing Jeremy Welt is also out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.