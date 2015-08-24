The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Inside the “conspiracy” that forced Dov Charney out of American Apparel. The retailer may have gotten rid of its former CEO, but the price for that may ultimately be the destruction of the entire company.

2. Here’s how Amazon is taking over television. The “Top Gear” coup is just the start.

3. This is why Facebook is investing so much in Indian startups. India has the largest Facebook international developer community of any other region in the world: More than 75% of top-grossing apps in India are integrated with Facebook.

4. British department store John Lewis has produced another stunning ad. This time around, it’s for the retailer’s home insurance division.

5. Adidas wants amateur soccer players to “unfollow” Leo Messi. The sports brand has launched a new campaign that wants players to develop their own unique styles.

6. Snapchat has hired James Veraldi, the former SVP of strategy and business development at multi-channel network Fullscreen. He has become the app’s head of strategy and partnerships.

7. This is how much you’re worth to big tech giants. The folks at HowMuch.net have broken down what one person using the services of sites such as Amazon, Facebook, Yelp, and LinkedIn are worth to the companies.

8. Abercrombie & Fitch has completely reinvented itself. The retailer’s new ads feature classic designs, devoid of logos.

9. Meet the most important people under CEO Sundar Pichai at the new Google. As the CEO of the new, smaller Google, he’s got a big pack of direct reports.

10. Michelle Obama wants you to eat your ‘effin vegetables’ in a new star-studded ad campaign. She has asked celebrities including Jimmy Kimmel and Kristen Bell to participate in a series of advertisements that will encourage the nation to eat more “FNV” — Fruits ‘N Vegetables.

