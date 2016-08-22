The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Under Armour has dropped its deal with a hunter who filmed her husband brutally killing a bear with a homemade spear. Sarah Bowmar was signed by Under Armour in January to sign in an all-female hunting campaign, but the sports brand confirmed on Friday she had been dropped.

2. This is what it’s like to be an intern at Facebook. Think cool projects, cushy wages, and an emphasis on empowerment.

3. Donald Trump’s campaign is spending $4 million to air its first ad in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. The spot attacks Clinton on immigration.

4. Bleacher Report’s CEO explained why ESPN is in trouble. Dave Finocchio said with the rise of mobile, ESPN is less relevant now than it was in the ’90s.

5. The New York Times chief executive and former BBC director general Mark Thompson says the BBC was mad to let Jeremy Clarkson leave. Thompson did admit the former “Top Gear” presenter was “deeply objectionable,” however.

6. Apple is losing its lead in smartphones. Samsung has out-designed and outperformed the iPhone with the Galaxy Note 7 — and the iPhone 7 doesn’t look like it will offer a great deal of improvement from previous models.

7. The Washington Post has written about the 98 personal data points advertisers can use to target you on Facebook. From people who recently acquired a smartphone, to users who carry a balance on their debit card.

8. Facebook made a surprising move that could save one of its shrinking businesses. Last week, the company announced an “all-new PC gaming platform” in partnership with game engine Unity that will be a standalone application and should help boost revenue from payments.

9. Facebook has severed an important data stream for publishers, Digiday reports. Domain Insights offered data on how content performed when users shared it on Facebook.

10. Former Gawker editor Max Read has written an op-ed in the New York Magazine asking: “Did I kill Gawker?” The piece gives some insight into the inner workings of the site, which is being closed down on Monday.

NOW WATCH: New guidelines have led to a big change for uniforms at the Rio Olympics



