The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. McDonald’s has apologised for running an ad campaign that strongly resembled a series of photos that had gone viral a month earlier. McDonald’s said: “This shouldn’t have happened and, with our agency partner, we’re working to find out how it did.”

2. Saving money on your TV bill by cord-cutting is not nearly as easy as it sounds. Despite media stocks taking a hammering of late, we’re still a long way away from the TV industry getting totally creamed by the internet.

3. Michael Jordan wants $US10 million because a defunct grocery store used his name in a steak ad. The closing arguments in the trial between the former basketball star and Dominick’s are scheduled for today.

4. Oracle acquired martech company Maxymiser on Thursday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

5. Twitter has significantly expanding the reach of its ad network, which is now called the Twitter Audience Platform. Now advertisers can optimise for Twitter engagements or video views, and it is launching new formats such as in-app video ads.

6. Walter Knapp, the CEO of ad tech company Sovrn, explains why he thinks the ad tech industry is in so much trouble now. He says there’s a lack of differentiation and too many ad tech companies rely on simple arbitrage business models.

7. Google is testing video ads in search results, Digiday reports. Google confirmed it has experimented with video search formats, but said it didn’t have anything specific it was launching right now.

8. Starbucks is transforming coffee shops into bars. Here’s what it’s like to go to one.

9. Adweek reports that Kraft Foods will launch a media review in the coming weeks. The incumbent is Starcom, which is already dealing with a series of reviews including Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, and Citi.

1o. Spotify has rolled out a series of changes to its privacy policy, a move that is likely aimed at enhancing its advertising offer. It now seeks permission to access your photos, contacts, media files, and more.

