The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Univision, which bought Gawker Media for $135 million, is shutting down the company’s flagship site Gawker.com. Its staff will be assigned to other editorial roles at one of Gawker Media’s six other sites or elsewhere within Univision.

2. Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman is reportedly stepping down as the bitter wrangle over Sumner Redstone’s media empire reaches a conclusion. He will exit with a $72 million golden goodbye, according to reports in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times.

3. Facebook is locked in a seemingly neverending game of cat and mouse with ad blockers. It announced it was preventing ad blockers from working on its site earlier this month, but the ad blocking community keeps figuring out ways to get around the circumvention.

4. T-Mobile is getting rid of all its data plans and replacing them with one plan that offers unlimited 4G LTE data, minutes, and texting. However, that comes with some caveats like only being able to stream unlimited video in standard definition unless you pay more.

5. Shine, the ad blocking company that blocks ads at a network level, has a new customer. Econet claims to have 40 million subscribers across Africa.

6. App-only startup bank Mondo is announcing a new name next Thursday. The rebrand comes two months after it admitted it had to change its name following a trademark dispute.

7. An Amazon job posting shows the company is looking to make movies and TV shows for virtual reality. It follows reports that Amazon is looking to build a VR app.

8. The Guardian has started selling time-based ad campaigns, Digiday reports. Advertisers can buy ads in guaranteed time slots of 10, 15, 20, or 30-second fragments.

9. Walmart’s CEO shared the two things that convinced him to pay $3 million for Jet.com. Doug McMillon was impressed with its discount technology and CEO Marc Lore.

10. The Trump campaign quietly launched a mobile app, Adweek reports. It’s called “America First” and it features social and gamification features for Trump supporters.

