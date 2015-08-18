The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

KFC Meet the new KFC Colonel.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. KFC has another new Colonel. “Saturday Night Live” veteran and “Last Comic Standing Judge” Norm Macdonald has taken over from impressionist Darrell Hammond.

2. Microsoft is definitely still in the advertising business, despite selling off large chunks of its advertising division to AOL. On Monday, the company released an update to its advertising tools that let developers put video commercials in their Windows Store apps.

3. Seamless and Comedy Central have dropped internet comedian The Fat Jew. But it’s not because of the plagiarism controversy surrounding him.

4. Meet the exec who just inherited Google’s massive sales division. Philipp Schindler, Google’s VP of global sales, will be effectively replacing chief business officer Omid Kordestani.

5. Facebook is revamping its “Notes” section. It wants it to be your next blogging platform.

6. Japan has a plan to put ads on the moon. Sports drink Pocari Sweat will be left on a lunar plain.

7. US independent ad agency Horizon has formed a joint venture with Hyundai-backed agency group Innocean. Together they are forming a standalone media agency called Canvas Worldwide, AdAge reports.

8. Gap isn’t cool anymore. But it has a master plan to change that.

9. Jack Black, Bill Hader, and Fred Armisen parody Vice Media in a new faux documentary. The episode of their six-part IFC series “Documentary Now!” sees a Brooklyn-based news outlet called “Dronez” on the hunt for a Mexican drug kingpin.

10. BuzzFeed is creating a Japanese-language site, The Financial Times reports. The new site is a joint venture with Yahoo Japan.

