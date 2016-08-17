The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Some of ad tech company SteelHouse’s former clients have signed declarations supporting Criteo’s allegation that the US-based firm runs a “click-fraud” scheme. The legal case between the pair is heating up.

2. Gawker is being sold to Univision for $135 million. Univision’s purchase of bankrupt Gawker follows a two-way bidding battle between Univision and Ziff Davis, which originally opened the auction with a bid of $90 million.

3. Instagram’s Snapchat clone, Stories, has shown little sign of hurting Snapchat just yet. Data from Sensor Tower shows Snapchat users still spend more minutes on the app each day than people spend on Instagram.

4. Sales at Papa John’s pizza are soaring thanks in part to the pizza chain’s sports partnerships. The company’s senior vice president of marketing Robert Thompson told Business Insider: “Our partnership with the NFL, in particular, has been exceptional.”

5. The US Olympic team’s logo only has 13 stars for a simple legal and logistical reason. The flag shown in the Team USA logo is still a legal flag of the United States of America — it was the first official flag, created back in 1777.

6. Mondelez’s chief media officer, Bonin Bough, has left the company, AdAge reports. He’s off to host a new CNBC show produced by BeBron James, called “Cleveland Hustles.”

7. Viacom’s CEO Philippe Dauman and the company’s controlling shareholder have resumed their settlement talks after weeks of stops and starts. Settlement terms discussed include allowing Dauman to present to the board his plan to sell a stake in Paramount Pictures in exchange for his exit, whereby he would be replaced by chief operating officer Tom Dooley.

8. Yik Yak’s founders believe they have found what is going to make the once-buzzy anonymous gossip-sharing app truly valuable in the longer-term. It wants to become more of a “local” social network.

9. Google has opened a new space for YouTubers in London. It includes soundproof studios, editing suites, and a store for YouTube stars to sell their merchandise.

10. “Chaos Monkeys” author Antonio Garcia Martinez gave an unfiltered interview on what it was like growing Facebook’s ad business in the early days. He told AdExchanger: “They literally had no clue what was considered a competitive ad product.

NOW WATCH: Couples improved their sex lives in a week with this one simple tip



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.