The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Snapchat is paying $200 million to buy a search engine that helps people find things to do. Vurb bills itself as an “experience” search engine.

2. Mobile game “Best Fiends” shifted almost all of its ad budget to YouTube influencers. The developer behind the game, Seriously, says this has helped it rack up 2 million daily active users and 5 million fans across all platforms.

3. A nasty Android malware appears to be spreading using Google’s online ad network. Researchers from security firm Kaspersky found the malware was being distributed by AdSense.

4. Domino’s is banking on mum guilt to boost sales. It has added salad to the menu.

5. Usain Bolt’s historic run on Sunday night marks the end of an era for NBC’s Olympic coverage. For NBC, Bolt’s run was the pinnacle of its Olympic broadcasts.

6. Billionaire investor Peter Thiel published an op-ed in the New York Times on Monday about why he chose to begin his battle against Gawker Media. Thiel said he would “gladly support” anyone else in the same position as former wrestler Hulk Hogan, whose lawsuit against Gawker he helped fund.

7. There is no proof killing £1 billion TV channel BBC3 was a good idea. We run a health check on the BBC’s youth channel, six months after it was yanked from the airwaves to become online-only.

8. Snapchat’s recently-redesigned Discover section is seeing an increase in reach, but a decline in engagement, Digiday reports. The data comes from a presentation deck Snapchat sent to its Discover partners earlier this summer.

9. Nike’s latest ad celebrates an 86-year-old nun who is a record-breaking Ironman triathlete. It’s the latest in the brand’s “Unlimited” campaign.

10. Comedy Central canceled a late night show because it couldn’t go viral. “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” hasn’t “resonated,” according to Comedy Central’s president Kent Alterman.

