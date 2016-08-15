The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Former ad tech CEO Gurbaksh Chahal was sentenced to one year in jail. In October 2014, the tech entrepreneur was taken into custody for allegedly kicking a woman multiple times, which a judge ruled on Friday was a breach of his previous probation order.

2. The rise and fall of Gurbaksh Chahal. How the former Blue Lithium and RadiumOne founder went from fame, fortune, and Oprah’s couch to possible jail time.

3. Two Victoria’s Secret Angels have started a mysterious Instagram account. It could be a genius marketing strategy.

4. Kendall Jenner is on the cover of Vogue. Lots of Vogue readers are furious about it.

5. Huffington Post CEO Jared Grusd reportedly slammed Yahoo News as an aggregation site in an all-hands meeting. But he told Business Insider he has “complete respect for Yahoo’s commitment” to news.

6. AgencySpy has a crazy story about a fraudulent Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown request it received. A mystery entity had demanded the trade publication removed a story about Google’s VP for agency relations in North America, Torrence Boone.

7. Tim Cook told The Washington Post Apple is working on a new computing platform. Cook said Apple is “doing a lot of things” with augmented reality.

8. Here’s what it’s like to shop inside Amazon’s first real-life book store. You can use the Amazon app to check prices and read reviews.

9. PepsiCo is the launch partner for Twitter’s new ad product, Promoted Stickers. Pepsi has created 50 stickers associated with its PepsiMoji campaign.

10. Business Insider’s PR 50 is out. These are the best pubic relations people in the tech industry right now.

