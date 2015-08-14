The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. There’s one glaring flaw with Microsoft’s Windows 10 strategy. Microsoft hasn’t given developers any real reason to build Universal Windows Apps.

2. An outrageous brand run by a 23-year-old is taking over teen retail. Shop Jeen truly caters to an emoji-loving, internet-obsessed generation with a mildly offensive clothing selection.

3. This Facebook exec became increasingly perplexed by how terrible marketers and agencies were at organising their creative materials. So he quit the company to create his own content calendar management software start-up.

4. Amazon invested in a company that helps you buy stuff that celebrities love to wear. Clique Media, which owns WhoWhatWear, has raised $US8 million in funding from Amazon, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, and several existing investors.

5. These 12 huge brands are called something completely different outside the US. You won’t find Burger King in Australia, or KFC in Quebec.

6. This guy posed as Target on Facebook. He trolled customers who were angry about the retailer’s new gender-neutral toy policy.

7. These 10 TED talks will make you smarter about business. There are talks on how to motivate yourself, how to be a more effective leader, and how to launch a company.

8. Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi has revealed how she motivates herself every morning. Nooyi tells HBR that her daily inspiration to keep PepsiCo growing is rooted in a sense of the rebelliousness she developed as a child growing up in the socially conservative city of Madras (now Chennai), India.

9. Fox News chairman Roger Ailes reportedly told Donald Trump to make nice with the network or “go to war.” Ailes was reportedly angered when Trump appeared Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and said that he believed Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly owed him an apology for her tough questions in last week’s Republican presidential debate.

10. WPP is the big winner of Coke’s global creative review, AdAge reports. Coke has selected WPP shops Ogilvy New York, Sra Rushmore, and Santo to lead its next big global campaign.

