The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Arianna Huffington has left The Huffington Post. She’s now focusing on her new health and wellness startup Thrive Global.

2. We got our hands on Thrive Global’s pitch document. We also spoke to the company’s president, Abby Lerer, to get more details on what the startup will do and how it plans to make money.

3. Twitter’s ex-CEO is furious about an article that claims he secretly censored abusive tweets aimed at Obama. Dick Costolo was angry after BuzzFeed’s Charlie Warzel published a feature claiming that Twitter has “virtually been optimised to accommodate” hate speech and abuse.

4. Ad blocker users have already figured out a way to get around Facebook’s ad blocker ban. Adblock Plus revealed ad blocker users can add a bit of code to their filter lists to circumvent Facebook’s move to stop ad blockers working on its desktop site.

5. Citi analysts released research on branded content. Citi found that 48% of US internet users felt deceived upon realising an article or video was not a piece of news or commentary, but was in fact a commercial.

6. Victoria’s Secret’s main competitor is releasing a lingerie commercial that’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Adore Me is launching a television ad that will feature a curvy model — Aerie’s spokesmodel Iskra Lawrence — in the same commercial as Daniela Lopez, who has posed for Victoria’s Secret’s Pink brand.

7. Macy’s is shutting down 100 stores, but its CFO says it still has a big advantage over Amazon. Macy’s CFO Karen Hoguet reiterated that the majority of sales still happen inside bricks and mortar stores.

8. Ad tech entrepreneur Brian Adams, who sold Admeld to Google for $400 million, has created a Tinder for movies and TV shows. MightyTV has raised more than $4 million in investment.

9. A 4A’s study found most women in the advertising industry have experienced sexual discrimination or harassment. More than half (54%) of female respondents to the survey said their gender has made them feel vulnerable in the workplace, Adweek reports.

10. ESPN is beefing up online coverage amid massive subscriber losses. It has launched a new WWE vertical.

