The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Ad tech stocks are taking a battering. YuMe stock was down 24.35%, and Millennial Media’s shares tumbled 24.71% on Tuesday.

2. Facebook is struggling to sell ads in India. Facebook earns just 15 cents per user in India every quarter, compared to the $US7 to $US8 it makes on each US user, according to analysts.

3. Tinder’s PR went ballistic on Twitter over a Vanity Fair article. The tech company went on a 30+ tweet tweetstorm lambasting the magazine for its “Tinder and the Dawn of the Dating Apocalypse” story that used Tinder to talk about the effects of smartphone dating apps on youth hook-up culture and dating.

4. Here’s why it doesn’t matter if people think “Alphabet” is a good brand name or not. Google has made an important “brand architecture move” by creating a holding company, so people discussing the merits of the brand name are “missing the point,” marketing experts told Business Insider.

5. The big Google re-org has the potential to be a real disaster. There are two reasons to be worried about the new Google: Larry Page has effectively undermined the most important part of his business, and he’s set up an environment that could lead to political infighting among his CEOs.

6. Japan-based advertising agency holding company Dentsu reported a 14.9% year-on-year increase in revenue to 172 billion yen ($US1.4 billion) in its first quarter. Net profit rose 41% to 13.7 billion yen ($US109 million,) with the company crediting the group’s operations in Japan for working on developing marketing and sponsorship activities around the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as “solid” performances from other subsidiary companies.

7. Facebook is trying to make it even more tempting for you to buy products from the News Feed. The company announced a slew of new updates to its Dynamic Product Ads format, and it’s extending e-commerce and video ads to the Facebook Audience Network.

8. Facebook is working on a Twitter-like app that lets publishers send mobile breaking news alerts to the masses. Business Insider has seen screenshots of the new product and spoken to a source who has been playing around with the platform.

9. Here’s how Coke’s plan to emphasise exercise for weight loss holds up to scientific scrutiny. The company plans to fund a new research organisation peddling the message that maintaining a healthy weight comes down mainly to getting more exercise rather than cutting calories.

10. Target is in the process of discontinuing a t-shirt that is almost identical to one designed by a small clothing company in Boston. The Boston retailer took out a full-page ad in The Boston Herald to highlight the similarities in the designs.

