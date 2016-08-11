The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Ad tech firm Undertone’s CEO Corey Ferengul has left the company. His departure comes eight months after marketing software company Perion acquired Undertone for $180 million.

2. Adblock Plus says Facebook’s decision to block ad blockers from working on its desktop site is “anti-user.” Adblock Plus wrote in a blog post: “It’s hard to imagine Facebook or the brands that are being advertised on its site getting any sort of value for their ad dollar here.”

3. Yahoo’s list breaking down its competition shows the company still has no idea what it really is. Its latest quarterly filing underlines Yahoo’s scattergun approach.

4. Michael Kors isn’t cool any more. Here are four reasons why.

5. Apple’s explanation for its secrecy is a thinly-veiled jab at its biggest competitors. Eddy Cue told Fast Company: “I don’t feel like we should be tooting our own horns that we’re trying to solve that problem, when we haven’t really solved it.”

6. It has been a year since Google blew itself up to become Alphabet. Here’s everything that has changed since then.

7. VCs have a new term for entrepreneurs who aren’t Silicon Valley insiders. The new term being tossed around is “off the grid entrepreneurs.”

8. comScore delayed its quarterly earnings report and named a new management teams, The Wall Street Journal reported. It comes amid an internal investigation into the measurement company’s accounting.

9. Snapchat has increased its ad load. Adweek found someone who watches 100 stories a day is exposed to the same number of ads as a user who watched just a handful of clips. Snapchat declined to comment.

10. Tesla has opened a flagship San Francisco store, AdAge reports. The new opening comes ahead of the launch of the Model 3 sedan.

