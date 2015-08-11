The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Google has announced a massive reorganization. It will become a subsidiary of an entirely new parent company called Alphabet.

2. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s new CEO, Sundar Pichai. He’s the former head of Chrome and Android.

3. There’s an interesting theory doing the rounds about Google’s big shake-up. Some Silicon Valley insiders think Google decided to suddenly pull the trigger on the organizational change because Twitter made an offer for Pichai to become its CEO.

4. This is what analysts have to say about Google’s re-org. They mostly agree that it’s positive in terms of more transparency, and a greater focus from management on individual products and businesses.

5. Vice CEO Shane Smith bought a massive mansion in Santa Monica. It cost $US23 million.

6. A Whole Foods shareholder is suing the company after an investigation found that several stores were overcharging customers for food. In the lawsuit, shareholder Yochanan Markman accuses Whole Foods of securities fraud, saying the company knowingly overstated the weight of pre-packaged products, which led to negative press that drove down the company’s share price.

7. People in these countries hate web ads the most. Greek users are the most likely to have ad blocking software installed, according to a study from PageFair and Adobe.

8. Apple’s latest iPhone 6 ad goes back to showing off the camera. The new commercial forms part of the “If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone” series.

9. Meet the supermodel who is changing how the retail industry treats plus-size women. Ashley Graham spoke to Business Insider about how she’s working to transform negative perceptions of plus-size women.

10. Researchers at Forrester say Facebook ads outperform ads on other sites, The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today reports. 78% of marketers say they’re very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with Facebook ads.

