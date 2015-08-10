The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Twitter/PapaJohns Papa John’s is going healthy.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. There are now 198 million monthly active ad blocker users globally. That’s up 41% year-on-year, according to a report published Monday by PageFair and Adobe.

2. The advertising community is seriously annoyed about a move Google made. It’s restricting marketers from buying YouTube ads via third-party companies using the DoubleClick Ad Exchange.

3. Dick Costolo is likely exiting the Twitter board once the company appoints a new CEO. The change is intended to make the board more diverse, according to Bloomberg.

4. Influential Twitter investor Chris Sacca says Jack Dorsey should be the permanent CEO. Dorsey is the only candidate with the product vision necessary to revive Twitter’s fortunes, Sacca says.

5. Diet Pepsi has dramatically changed for the first time in 30 years. Aspartame has been removed from the formula, which the brand is promoting in a big marketing campaign.

6. Papa John’s is going healthy. The company is revamping its digital presence and advertising campaigns, which will highlight its new “Papa’s Lighter Choices” menu.

7. Ad tech company Tremor Video has John Rego as its chief financial officer. He was previously Virgin Galactic’s CFO.

8. This grocery store illusion is getting you to spend more money. Typography makes all the difference.

9. The EU has found no evidence that Apple is working with music labels to end free streaming. Antitrust authorities in Europe failed to find evidence that Apple’s deals with record labels and online music streaming services are blocking rivals’ access to its music streaming platform.

10. FX Networks CEO John Landgraf says there’s “too much television.” Speaking to TV critics Friday, he noted that last year the total of original scripted TV series had swollen to an eye-popping 370 — and he predicted this year the number would likely exceed 400.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.