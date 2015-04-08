The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Lane Bryant The ‘I’m no Angel’ campaign from Lane Bryant.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Viewers have complained about the way a Maltesers ad promoted/vilified homosexuality. Complaints ranged from concerns the TV ad could encourage young people to turn gay, to those saying it ridiculed homosexuality and male closeness.

2. The latest instalment in Dove’s “Campaign for Real Beauty” is out. This time around, the brand asks women to choose between walking through a door that says “Beautiful,” or one that says “Average” — you can guess which most women choose.

3. Another rumour has cropped up that Google is interested in buying Twitter. Google buying Twitter would be like Microsoft buying Yahoo.

4. Marissa Mayer is planning a huge shakeup at Yahoo. The company is planning to bring Tumblr more closely into the company, instead of allowing it to be run as a largely independent business unit.

5. Here are 23 of the worst online advertising fails ever. Online ads can easily backfire when they are unintentionally served against the wrong content.

6. Lane Bryant is taking aim at everything women hate about Victoria’s Secret. The plus-size brand has launched an “I’m No Angel” ad campaign, which looks to embrace women of all sizes.

7. Design experts are not impressed with Rand Paul’s presidential campaign logo. Paul, who announced his White House bid on Tuesday, unveiled a solid red flame set atop bold font that spells out his first name as the symbol for his campaign.

8. These are officially 30 of the best TV commercials of the year so far. Stand-out ads in the first quarter came from Google’s Android, McDonald’s, Budweiser, Dove, and Prudential Investments.

9. A bank filmed a real pigeon for an entire day to create an ad that makes it look like it’s skanking to a famous ska song. The Virgin Money ad aims to show how the brand stands apart from other, boring banks.

10. Facebook has given WPP new ways to access its data, AdAge reports. The two companies have formed a multi-year partnership that gives WPP direct integration to its userbase and insights from Facebook’s topic data via a relationship with social data firm DataSift.

