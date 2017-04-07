The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. YouTube creators can only begin monetizing content after they have reach 10,000 lifetime views. Once creators reach the necessary view count their channels will be reviewed by the video platform to determine if they’re allowed to begin monetizing by showing ads.

2. Amazon’s advertising business could reach $US5 billion in yearly revenue by 2018. That’s still significantly smaller than Google’s share of the digital advertising industry.

3. Inside IBM iX and how the creative services division wants to take on ad agencies. The division, which reached 10,000 employees a year ago, wants to leverage all the IT services the company already provides to clients.

4. Unilever told its agency it would cut advertising spend. The consumer goods company told WPP it was cutting marketing spend by up to 30% to cut costs, causing the agency’s stock to drop by 4%, according to The Drum.

5. Facebook introduced new tools to measure and predict campaign performance. The social media company wants to reassure advertisers their ads are performing as they say they are, as reported by Ad Week.

6. Stephen Colbert ripped apart the Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad. He said the ad, which showed a protest, had one of the “most corporate messages of all time.”

7. Domino’s wants to become the Apple of food delivery. The brand hired VCCP as its creative agency to turn it into a brand icon, according to The Drum.

8. Heineken moved its digital and social work to Omnicom. The beverages brand was previously using a number of different agencies for its major brands, according to Ad Age.

9. Evan Williams will sell up to 30% of his shares in Twitter. In a blog post he said the sale “is all about personal context.”

10. Twitter Japan is using Donald Trump in its ad campaign. The campaign is specific only to Japan and will run for two weeks.

