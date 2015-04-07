The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Twitter/Hostess Snacks Hostess tweeted a football reference while trying to celebrate the start of the baseball season.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know before you head into your first meeting.

1. We asked a bunch of advertising execs whether the industry still drinks, has sex, and acts like the cast of “Mad Men.” And yes, many people still think they’re Don Draper.

2. This unknown Google exec fought a brutal internal battle, and now he controls a $US60 billion business. Sridhar Ramaswamy is in charge of the engineers and product managers who built Google’s ad products.

3. Advocacy groups want federal regulators to investigate the YouTube Kids app’s advertising methods. The YouTube Kids app, which was released in February, blends video programming and ads in ways that deceive children and parents, according to the groups

4. Snack food company Hostess has caused a stir with a seemingly tone deaf tweet. The tweet was meant to celebrate the start of the baseball season, but carried the words “touchdown,” which references football.

5. Here’s how Universal Pictures had to change the marketing of “Furious 7” after Paul Walker died. “Restrained but effective” was how the campaign was characterised by one industry marketing executive

6. The new Nike ad tells the story of how Rory McIlroy grew up worshipping Tiger Woods. This commercial comes on the heels of a great story told by McIlroy’s uncle to New York Magazine about how a 9-year-old McIlroy once wrote a letter to Tiger letting him know a kid from Northern Ireland was coming after him.

7. Here are 26 sexist ads of the “Mad Men” era companies wish we’d forget. In honour of the premiere of “Mad Men”‘s final season, we collected some of advertising’s most egregious sexist ads from that era.

8. Tinder has launched its first ever video ad. It promotes Bud Light’s fake party town.

9. The NFL grew sponsorship revenue to $US1.5 billion in 2014, AdAge reports. That’s despite image issues surrounding its domestic violence controversies.

10. A number of major Australian brands — including Paypal, Fitness First, and Xero — had ads running on a white supremacist website, Mumbrella reports. The Google Display Network failed to pick up the ads on the site, but they have since been removed.

NOW WATCH: Tony Robbins shares 5 keys to getting rich



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.