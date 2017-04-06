The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Snapchat is rolling out new tools for its ad offerings. Advertisers will be able to target their app install ads and will be able to retarget people who previously interacted with one ad.

2. YouTube’s live TV streaming service is now available. The service includes ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, Fox Sports Network, and Comcast SportsNet and launches in five US markets.

3. Facebook is trying to make people think its Snapchat clone is being used. A row of grayed out icons appeared at the top of the News Feed to show people who haven’t used the new feature.

4. Pepsi pulled its controversial new ad that was created by its in-house agency. The ad got a lot of backlash on social media with people saying it was tone-deaf.

5. McDonald’s replaced its CMO with the marketing head of Gatorade. The fast food chain also brought in two other executives, Ad Age reported.

6. AdBlock Plus acquired payments company Flattr. The company allowed people to pay online creators for access to content.

7. Over 30 advertisers left The O’Reilly Factor after new sexual harassment allegations. The majority of the brands are avoiding the show but will likely continue to advertise with the network, according to Ad Week.

8. Google signed a brand safety agreement with ComScore. Brands buying ads with the company will be able to use ComScore tools to ensure ads are placed next to appropriate content, as The Drum reported.

9. The NBA wants to use data to attract more global fans. The basketball league is hoping international fans will bring in revenue from live streaming and merchandising, according to Ad Age.

10. Target moved its creative account from 72&Sunny to Deutsch LA. The move was prompted by a business conflict, according to Agency Spy.

NOW WATCH: Children who eat too much sugar are developing diseases that only alcoholics used to get



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.