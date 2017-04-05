The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The O’Reilly Show ad boycott is growing. BMW, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, and Lexus are pulling their ads from the show after new sexual harassment allegations were made against the host Bill O’Reilly, the Daily Beast reported.

2. Publicis lost a lawsuit against the founders of a British creative agency it sued. The founders of Kittcatt Nohr Alexander Shaw were awarded $US3.2 million.

3. A former Snap employee wants to unseal a lawsuit he claims shows how the company inflated user numbers. Anthony Pompliano sued the company for allegedly “falsely misrepresenting” its user metrics to investors ahead of its IPO.

4. A New York court rejected Facebook’s request to withhold hundreds of accounts from investigation. Prosecutors had in July 2013 obtained the warrants ordering Facebook to turn over account information belonging to people suspected of criminal fraud.

5. Amazon beat Twitter on its deal with the NFL. The online retailer’s video platform will stream Thursday Night Football games after agreeing to a $US50 million deal.

6. Verizon’s final four ads were all about the company’s new mission. The telecoms company wants to position itself as a tech actor playing a bigger role in people’s lives.

7. WhatsApp is building a payments service in India. The company is looking for a “digital transaction lead” in the country.

8. Airbnb joined a number of global companies supporting marriage equality in Australia. The company created a new ad calling on people to support same sex marriage.

9. P&G’s Mark Pritchard said the ad landscape needs to consolidate. The company’s CMO called for a simplified industry, as The Drum reported.

10. AOL’s marketing chief explained the meaning of Oath. The name, which will launch this summer after AOL and Yahoo merge, will be the umbrella brand for all of the companies in its portfolio, according to Ad Week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.