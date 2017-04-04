The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. AOL and Yahoo will become Oath after Verizon merges the two companies. A new branding campaign is expected in the coming weeks.

2. Facebook is testing a news feed without your friends. The new tab with a rocket icon is currently being tested in different parts of the world.

3. Google will use machine learning to identify objectionable content. The company said it was able to identify five times as many videos that aren’t brand-safe by using the technology.

4. Creative agency Y&R launched a division dedicated to social impact. Called Inspire Change, it encourages younger people to support non-profit organisations, Ad Week reported.

5. Mercedes-Benz pulled ads from Fox’s “O’Reilly Factor” after new harassment allegations. The automobile brand said the show wasn’t a good environment to advertise in after new sexual harassement allegations came out, according to Ad Age.

6. Google business chief went on a press push to fight against the advertiser boycott. It’s pushing the message that the problem isn’t that big but is still tackling it head on.

7. Apple wants people to get moving with the Apple Watch in its new ad. The newest ad from the company shows the Watch as something running in the background while people live out their activities.

8. Roku will allow advertisers to target ads based on demographics like traditional TV. The video streaming set-top box is the first to introduce audience guarantees, which ensure brands won’t have to pay for audiences outside of their targets, Ad Age reported.

9. Effie Worldwide announced a new board of directors. The non-profit, which stands for effectiveness in marketing and advertising, named a board representing brands, entertainment and media companies, agencies, and tech companies, according to a report from The Drum.

10. IPG CEO Michael Roth attacked consulting companies. Speaking at the 4A’s Transformation conference he said he didn’t see the creative talent, necessary for the business transformation model he’s building, at consulting companies, as Ad Age reported.

