The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Rick Wilking/Reuters Warren Buffet would like to buy the world a Coke, he sings in a new video.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Maker Studios’ international boss says linear TV will be “dead in 10 years.” Rene Rechtman predicts nobody under 50-years-old will be watching scheduled, live TV in a decade given the choice offered online.

2. The boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquaio is shattering all revenue records. Sponsorship on Pacquaio’s shorts alone is worth $US2.3 million.

3. Salesforce has hired advisers to look at a takeover offer. Potential suitors include Oracle, Microsoft, Google, IBM, and SAP.

4. Pro gamer Diego “Quas” Ruiz said his sponsorship commitments take up at least 15 hours a week. He spends a chunk of his time promoting products like Red Bull, HTC, and Alienware.

5. The most popular American beers are suddenly on clearance. The beers you are most likely to see on sale are classics like Bud Light, Budweiser, and Shock Top.

6. Marissa Mayer has Yahoo working on two messaging apps. One is for group messaging, and one is for one-to-one communication, sources told Business Insider.

7. These are the 15 highest paying positions at Facebook. CEO isn’t one of them.

8. Traffic flowing to Snapchat’s Discover section is declining, according to The Information. Visits to the Discover feature fell 50% for some publisher channels since its January launch, the report suggests.

9. Coca-Cola’s biggest shareholder Warren Buffet has released a video of him singing the brand’s famous “I’d Like To Buy The World A Coke” advertising jingle. He played along on the ukulele.

10. The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today has a ranking of the top video publishers on Facebook. The top publisher in terms of video views is UK male-focused media company The Lad Bible.

NOW WATCH: 5 subliminal sex messages hidden in ads for wholesome brands



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.