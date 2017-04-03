The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Getty Images Omnicom CEO John Wren.

1. Snapchat is adding search to its Story section. The feature won’t be monetized yet but it opens opportunities to compete with Google.

2. Omnicom is building a solution to ensure ads are placed next to brand safe YouTube content. It will use a mix of artificial intelligence and people to review YouTube content before placing it on a white list, Advertising Age reported.

3. Google will stop favouring its own bids in ad space auctions. The “last-look” option, in which Google’s ad server favoured the company’s own ad exchange, is gone and will be replaced with a unified auction, as reported by Ad Exchanger.

4. Verizon is planning to launch an online TV service.The telecoms company is securing rights from TV network owners in preparation for a summer launch, according to Ad Age.

5. Verizon’s new spot has LeBron James and Adriana Lima telling people to be scientists not celebrities. The campaign wants to push people into STEM careers, as Ad Week reports.

6. One of the biggest Japanese cosmetics firms is buying an advertising agency. Shiseido is buying the American agency Jwalk to expand its in-house team, according to Ad Week.

7. Ad revenues in Asia grew after TV and online growth. The region, where revenues grew by 4.5%, accounted for a third of the global advertising market in 2016, according to The Drum.

8. Coke is taking over from Pepsi as an MLB sponsor.PepsiCo was a sponsor of the baseball league since 1997, according to Ad Age.

9. Apple News will allow third-party ad measurement through its partnership with NBC. Apple has been closed off to third-party measurements since iAd closed in January 2016, as reported by Ad Exchanger.

10. R/GA expanded its work with Samsung to include broadcast. The latest ads were from the campaign for the launch of the Galaxy S8 phone, according to AgencySpy.

