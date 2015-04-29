The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Getty Images Lais Ribeiro is one of the new Victoria’s Secret Angels.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The FA Cup could be re-named “The Emirates FA Cup,” according to a report from The Daily Mail. English football’s annual knockout competition has been without a title sponsor this season, but could be about to sign a £30 million ($US46 million) deal with the Dubai-based airline.

2. Twitter’s stock got battered on Tuesday. Investors reacted to a nightmare scenario in which its revenue forecast came well below Wall Street expectations and its earnings leaked more than 30 minutes early.

3. Twitter had two advertising announcements on Tuesday. It announced that advertisers wil now be able to buy sponsored tweets through Google’s DoubleClick ad exchange, and it has acquired marketing tech company TellApart.

4. McDonald’s just cut seven sandwiches from the menu. Critics say the bloated menu has dramatically slowed down customer service.

5. Bud Light’s latest tagline backfired badly, and people accused the brand of promoting rape. Bud Light’s owner has since apologised for its “The perfect beer for removing ‘no’ from your vocabulary for the night” label on the beer’s packaging.

6. An analyst explained why Apple doesn’t need to care about Android, despite the latter company’s OS outpacing iOS in market share. Benedict Evans, partner at Andreessen Horowitz, showed a chart that demonstrates you can say either company is winning the mobile race, depending on which metrics you use.

7. Netflix “will have to raise its subscription prices” or explore advertising if it wants to generate meaningful profits. That is the opinion of WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell, who was speaking at the FT Digital Media conference on Tuesday.

8. Amazon has started helping brands make ads from Kindle e-books. It has worked with automakers including Land Rover and Nissan to help them with content marketing to promote their brands through Amazon, despite the fact that they don’t sell their cars through the site.

9. Meet the 10 new Victoria’s Secret “Angels.” They will help make the brand billions of dollars this year.

10. It looks like Twitter helped increase the amount of people registered to vote in the UK. And the company claims some 34% of young people say Twitter changed their mind on which party to vote for.

