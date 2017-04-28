The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Alphabet beat earnings expectations with revenues up 22%. The Google parent company’s stock went up 4% after the announcement.

2. Google wants to monetise Maps through ads. CEO Sundar Pichai said the company sees Maps as a key part of the mobile phone.

3. Australian agency Clemenger BBDO was the most awarded at the D&AD awards. The agency took away 13 awards at the industry event, which is the one of the biggest behind the Cannes Lions, as Ad Age reported.

4. Two thirds of brands say they will increase online ad spend despite brand safety concerns. A study from the World Federation of Advertisers and Ebiquity surveyed a pool of advertisers with spends over $US80 billion, according to The Drum.

5. Ad execs are afraid the Cannes Lions will be more boring this year. Daytime access to hotels and bars will be restricted to festival pass holders and their guests only until 8pm, when entry becomes open to everyone, Campaign reported.

6. WPP reported 1.2% revenue growth. The world’s biggest ad agency saw a slowdown in the US but was buoyed by international clients, according to Ad Age.

7. Heineken’s new ad shows Pepsi how to tackle social awareness issues. The ad, titled “Worlds Apart,” pairs people who hold opposing views on hot-button social issues like feminism, climate change, and transgender rights.

8. Media companies are partnering to compete with Google and Facebook. A number of traditional publishers are forming alliances to pool their audiences for advertisers and compete with tech companies dominating digital advertising, as Digiday reported.

9. Facebook wants to fight government backed propaganda operations. The company described operations funded by countries that want to spread misleading information for geopolitical goals.

10. A gun-control group set up a bulletproof billboard targeting gun laws. The posters, made of real kevlar, were set up in Chicago, New York City, and Washington D.C.

NOW WATCH: These are the watches worn by the most powerful CEOs in the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.