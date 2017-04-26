The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Google announced plans for programmatic TV. It’s the first time television ads will be bought through the company, but it’s unclear what kind of inventory will be available, according to Ad Age.

2. Amazon wants to help publishers sell subscriptions. The company rolled out a new program allowing publishers and other creators to sell subscriptions directly through the online retailer, as reported by Digiday.

3. General Mills’ chief creative officer is leaving the company. Michael Fanuele was responsible for leading the creative reviews, which moved the account to MDC Partners, according to Ad Age.

4. Tech unicorn Ve Interactive’s management has rescued the company from administration. The company’s valuation has dropped from £1.5 billion to £300 million in recent months.

5. Automobile brands are returning to Fox after the departure of Bill O’Reilly. Mercedes, Infiniti, and Honda are among brands that returned to the 8pm slot, according to Ad Age.

6. IKEA responded to Balenciaga creating a version of its famous blue shopping bag. The Swedish store created an ad describing how to spot the difference between the two, as Ad Week reported.

7. Larry Page may have known about the engineer taking technology from Google to Uber. Page may have had a conversation with Anthony Levandowski, the former Google employee at the heart of the lawsuit.

8. Buzzfeed is building a team for affiliate links. The online media company already has a 12-person team dedicated to creating posts to drive sales and is now integrating with Shopify to grow the activity, as reported by Recode.

9. Agency David&Goliath expanded its creative department. The agency, which works with brands like Kia and Converse, hired four new creative directors, according to Ad Week.

10. McDonald’s boosted its earnings by changing the portions of its menu. The fast-food chain didn’t speak about the role of marketing on its earnings call but said bringing in a new CMO was helping refresh its perspective, according to Ad Age.

