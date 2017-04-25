The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Snapchat is making it easier to buy geofilters. The changes allow outside partners to sell geofilters, which previously could only be purchased through the company’s self-service tool.

2. The chairman of the FCC will reveal his plan to reverse “open internet” rules this week. Ajit Pai will deliver a speech to unveil his strategy of overturning the 2015 net neutrality rules.

3. Marissa Mayer will have $US186 million in Yahoo stock when it gets acquired by Verizon. The CEO of the company will be stepping down after the acquisition closes.

4. The CMO of Mondelez is taking on the same role for advisory firm MediaLink. Her experiences working for brands and agencies is valuable to the consultancy which runs agency reviews and pitches, according to Ad Age.

5. LinkedIn announced it has reached 500 million members. It’s the latest announcement since it was acquired by Microsoft in 2016 for $US26 billion, according to Ad Week.

6. We Are Unlimited named its first chief creative officer. Ex-Havas creative Toygar Bazarkaya will beef up the creative roster of the McDonald’s-dedicated agency.

7. AT&T is moving its entertainment group leadership to Los Angeles. Along with the few hundred managerial jobs moving from Atlanta, staff from Omnicom, its ad agency, will also move there, according to Ad Week.

8. Physical retail stores are closing at record speed. Multiple American retail chains started out 2017 by announcing closures, according to The Wall Street Journal.

9. AT&T is launching a campaign with Mark Wahlberg. It’s the first time the biggest American advertiser is bringing together all of its product lines in one campaign, according to Ad Age.

10. Vivendi is accelerating its acquisitions in advertising and video games. The French media group wants to calm concerns of poor share performance and mixed results, according to Reuters.

