The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. Check out these 20 crazy, beautiful ad agency staff photos. From the agency that turned their staff photo into an action movie poster, to the shop that got its senior team to pose naked.

2. It looks as though Yahoo is trying to build a competitor to Siri, Google Now, and Cortana. Marissa Mayer spoke on her company’s first quarter earnings call about the importance of mobile, contextual search.

3. Yahoo’s stock dropped as much as 2% in after hours trading after it missed analysts’ expectations on revenue and EPS. Search volumes reached a five-year high thanks to its recent deal with Mozilla, but its overall business continues to struggle.

4. Facebook is making three big changes to its News Feed algorithm. Publishers should be worried.

5. Omnicom Group, the world’s second largest advertising agency holding company, reported a 0.9% drop in worldwide revenue to $US3.47 billion in the quarter to March 31. EPS rose 7.8% to $US0.83, while net income increased 1.8% to $US209.1 million in the period.

6. Airbnb has launched its biggest ad campaign to date. It touches upon the initial weirdness about staying in somebody else’s house, and highlights the real trend of users sending their Airbnb hosts handwritten notes of thanks.

7. Google’s huge change to its mobile search algorithm — nicknamed “Mobilegeddon” by some in the search industry — came into force on Tuesday. Here’s everything you need to know about the update.

8. Apple’s senior vice president of retail Angela Ahrendts sent a video message to employees about the Apple Watch. It it, she emphasises that allowing customers to order the Apple Watch online only was a hard decision and that it was a “new way of working.”

9. A San Diego tech company has posted a hilarious job ad. The job posting, titled “Searching for Two F****** Great Developers” appears on Craigslist.

10. Harley-Davidson has sent out a warning to companies beyond the motorcycle business. It said that discounting from foreign rivals is likely to dent its profits, and that it will not compete on price in order to protect its brand.

