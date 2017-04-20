The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Fox News has dropped Bill O’Reilly. The 21st Century Fox-owned channel is parting ways with the TV personality after a series of sexual harassment allegations came out against him, according to a report from Ad Week.

2. Google is reportedly building its own ad blocker. The feature would be built into its Chrome browser.

3. Twitter is rolling out an in-stream video advertising offering. The new format will allow brands to buy pre- and mid-roll ads, according to The Drum.

4. Facebook is working on tech to let you type with your brain. The social media company wants people to be able to communicate just through thoughts.

5. Oracle signed a data deal with Charter Communications. The deal is Oracle’s first venture into programmatic TV and will help Charter better target ads to its subscribers, according to Ad Week.

6. eBay reported 4% revenue growth. The company’s increased focus on its advertising efforts supported the growth, according to The Drum.

7. McDonald’s is putting together a team of storytellers. The restaurant chain is putting together a team of “creative, innovative, and disciplined storytellers” to change the perception of the brand, as reported by PR Week.

8. The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority banned a Rimmel ad. The video featuring Cara Delevingne was taken down because it exaggerated the features of the mascara it was marketing.

9. Omnicom reported 2.5% growth in revenue. But it isn’t as worried about Amazon as rival agency WPP.

10. A Facebook exec predicted smartphones will become glasses in 2022. Oculus chief scientist Michael Abrash said augmented reality will become part of everyday computing.

NOW WATCH: People are outraged by this shocking video showing a passenger forcibly dragged off a United Airlines plane



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.