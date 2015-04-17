The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising before you head off for the weekend.

1. Netflix is eating TV’s dinner. If it were a TV network, it would be at least the fourth-biggest in the US, and maybe even number two, according to BTIG Research.

2. Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO, spoke about the TV industry on his company’s Q1 earnings call. He said that while linear TV “has been on an amazing 50-year run,” that’s coming to an end.

3. Here’s what insiders are saying about the big new search deal Yahoo has forged with Microsoft. The deal basically means that Yahoo now only has to put Bing ads on 51% of its search traffic.

4. Here’s the clever way Snapchat is recruiting Pinterest, Uber, and Twitter employees while they are at work. Snapchat is placing geo-targeted filters within the vicinity of rivals’ offices with snarky messages and a link to its jobs page.

5. An 8-year-old girl makes $US127,000 a month making baking videos on YouTube. She is the face behind the CharlisCraftyKitchen channel.

6. We went inside the magic that made these five ads among the most effective digital campaigns of last year. An in-depth look at great ads from Coke, Chipotle, and some other lesser-known brands from around the world.

7. A charity has spoofed Facebook’s current billboard campaign with posters of its own. AgeUK’s ads aim to highlight the plight of loneliness.

8. Apple’s retail chief has admitted that the Apple Watch launch didn’t go as planned. A memo to employees explained customers still won’t be able to go into an Apple Store and walk out with a watch through to May, and that the company will probably go back to its old way of launching products.

9. Jos. A. Bank is scaling back on one of the main reasons that people shop there. The company’s owner, Men’s Wearhouse, plans to run its deep discounts less frequently.

10. Spotify has added “playlist targeting” capabilities, AdExchanger reports. The streaming site also hinted that it is working on audio and video programmatic advertising.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.