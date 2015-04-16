The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Netflix Netflix thanks ‘House of Cards’ for its strong quarterly earnings.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Uber drivers might soon earn $US6,000 more per year. That’s if they allow advertising screens in their cars.

2. Unilever just posted a jump in sales.The Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soap, Lipton tea and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, said underlying sales rose 2.8 per cent in the quarter, beating analysts’ expectations.

3. WPP has acquired mobile ad-tech company Medialets in the US, the world’s largest agency holding group announced in a press release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

4. Online craft marketplace Etsy is pricing its IPO at $US16 per share. That values the site at $US1.78 billion.

5. Snapchat is using a cunning recruitment method inside its own app to poach Uber employees. It has placed a specific geolocation filter set to Uber’s office within its app that asks: “This place driving you mad?” and showed the Snapchat ghost pulling a sad face and driving a cab.

6. Netflix’s shares have rocketed after the company reported unexpected subscriber growth in its first quarter. Netflix said strong US growth benefited from “ever-improving” content and increased customer retention.

7. About 6% of US adults plan to buy the Apple Watch. That’s according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

8. Yelp’s growth is deteriorating and Apple, Google, and Amazon are to blame, say analysts at Pacific Crest Securities. Google looks set to hurt Yelp on search rankings, Apple is hurting it due to changes in how it sources information in its Maps app, and Amazon is taking on more Yelp-like verticals.

9. Yahoo is set to release its first major consumer product in 32 months. It’s going to be a messaging app of sorts, according to The Information.

10. Visa has begun a global media agency review. It’s the first time the payment giant has done so in more than seven years, AdAge reports.

