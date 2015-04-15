The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook’s UK boss has revealed the short conversation that convinced him to join the company. He was impressed by a senior executive being honest about the company’s mobile challenge.

2. Marissa Mayer sent 18 Yahoo employees on a free trip to Hawaii for finishing a project early. They finished Yahoo’s native ad system — now dubbed Gemini — in just 43 days.

3. Italian pizza chefs are threatening to sue McDonald’s over an ad targeting kids. The Italian-language ad shows a child shunning the menu at an unnamed pizzeria with his parents and asking for a McDonald’s Happy Meal instead.

4. AOL is placing itself in direct competition with marketing cloud companies such as Adobe, Oracle and Salesforce with the launch of a digital dashboard that allows marketers to look at their entire ad spend. It has rebranded all its different ad-tech platforms — including Adap.tv, AdLearn, and Convertro — under a new platform called “One by AOL,” the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

5. Marco Rubios’s presidential campaign logo is perplexing design experts. They feel it looks a little rushed.

6. Google is bracing itself for an EU antitrust accusation that could cost the company $US6 billion. An EU official said Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager would make an important announcement about Google on Wednesday, after the EU’s executive holds its weekly meeting.

7. One of the hottest healthy snack food companies is suddenly under fire. The Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on the maker of Kind snack bars for marketing its products as healthy.

8. A Miami artist claims Apple ripped off his work for an ad campaign. The lawsuit, filed on April 6 in the Southern District of Florida, says Apple and its design firm mirrored Brazilian-born Romero Britto’s style in artwork used its “Start Something New” marketing push.

9. Here’s what you can earn working at Facebook. We used data from Glassdoor to compile a list of the jobs with the highest salaries at the social network.

10. Foursquare has launched a new location-based advertising offering, The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today reported. “Pinpoint” allows marketers to target ads to consumers based on where they have been, even if they’re not Foursquare users.

