The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Victoria’s Secret should drop its ‘dated’ ideas, according to a branding expert.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Peggy Olson was not alone! All of these famous ads were created by the real women of the “Mad Men” era.

2. Some small US digital ad firms could win big in the 2016 elections. By one estimate, U.S. online political advertising could quadruple to nearly $US1 billion in the 2016 election

3. The man who brought KFC to Britain has called it “dreadful.“ He also vows to “never eat it again.”

4. An analyst has advised investors in advertising agency holding groups to “move to the sidelines” or “exit the sector altogether.“ Brian Wieser of Pivotal Research Group downgraded the stock ratings of IPG, WPP, Omnicom, and Publicis, citing “emerging concerns among marketers” around “mis-leading” payments and different forms of volume discount rebates that agencies claim in the US.

5. A British bookmaker sparked outrage on Twitter after it compared soccer defeats to police killings of black men in the US. Paddy Power said its tweet was “clearly an acerbic reference to recent police activity in the US. And obviously, no offence was meant.”

6. “Victoria’s Secret is in real danger of losing its relevance.” That’s according to branding expert and University of Southern California professor Jeetendr Shedev, who added the lingerie retailer needs to “stop hiding behind dazzle and dated ’70s concepts.”

7. PepsiCo has won exclusive sponsorship rights for the NBA. It ends Coca-Cola’s 28-year run as the basketball league’s official sponsor.

8. Some McDonald’s stores are now accepting Taco Bell receipts as payment. The promotion is a sign the burger train is worried about its breakfast competition.

9. Hilary Clinton’s presidential campaign logo has received mixed reviews from design experts. Some were puzzled while others complimented the Democrat for a bold choice that avoided the traditional patriotic imagery normally seen in campaign branding.

10. Check out these 12 beautiful airline ads from the “Mad Men” era. British Airways has opened up its archives, revealing posters from back when airline travel was only just opening up to the majority of consumers.

NOW WATCH: 5 subliminal sex messages hidden in ads for wholesome brands



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.