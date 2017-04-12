The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Snapchat said it has nothing to hide in a lawsuit claiming it inflated user metrics. The company unsealed the original complaint from the former employee.

2. Instagram copied another Snapchat feature. The app now allows users to send disappearing messages.

3. A production company recreated the Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad. It used real footage from the North Dakota Access pipeline protests.

4. Nielsen and ESPN partnered to track viewing of sports events outside of consumers’ homes. The deal is less important financially and is more a way to reduce the likelihood Disney management will attack the quality of products released by the audience measurement company, according to a report from The Drum.

5. Dailymotion is planning a major relaunch and focus on premium content. The French competitor to YouTube wants to reduce its reliance on user-generated content and said it would be more generous with ad revenues than existing platforms, according to Variety.

6. Digital advertising grew by over 17% in the UK in 2016. Driven by an increase in mobile advertising, spend grew to $US12.8 billion (£10.3 billion) last year, as reported by Campaign.

7. Publishers are leaving Facebook’s Instant Articles. Many are complaining about the monetisation on the social network’s fast-loading page format and dropping it, according to Digiday.

8. Altice USA, the owner of Cablevision and Suddenlink, will IPO. The American arm of the Dutch telco will raise up to $US100 million, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

9. Snap is growing its ad sales business in the UK.The company has hired over 40 sales people to liaise with British ad agencies, according to a report from Digiday.

10. Leo Burnett launched a new data and analytics offering to compete with consulting companies. The agency’s CEO said ad agencies need to integrate data and analytics into their creative culture, according to Ad Week.

