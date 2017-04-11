The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Business Insider Comcast CEO Brian Roberts.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. PewDiePie launched his latest show on Twitch. The YouTube star said the platform is “over” after being removed from its preferred advertising program.

2. Execs from Anomaly, TBWA, and M&C Saatchi launched a new agency. The ideas agency, which is called Ugly, is backed by M&C Saatchi but will operate independent and has the goal of using creativity to transform business, according to a report from The Drum.

3. Comcast is building a Netflix competitor with NBC shows. It could launch in the next 12 to 18 months and would include shows from Bravo, SyFy, and USA, according to a report from Ad Age.

4. Facebook said it has over 5 million advertisers using its platform. In March 2016 the company said it had 3 million using it.

5. Esports team Fnatic raised $US7 million from two NBA franchises and an Italian soccer team. The London-based team wants to move more towards becoming a lifestyle brand.

6. Kohl’s named its first CMO since 2012. Greg Revelle joins the retailer from Best Buy, where he was the CMO and shifted the brand more towards digital communications, according to Ad Age.

7. The biggest threat to agencies isn’t digital. Clients like Unilever, P&G, and Nestle are cutting their budgets and putting agencies in a tight spot.

8. Twitter is expanding its video measurement partnerships. The social network is adding Moat, Integral Ad Sciences, ComScore, and Nielsen to its list of partners to allow brands to improve verification of audience segments and video ad viewability, according to a report from Ad Week.

9. Jay Z temporarily pulled his music from Apple Music and Spotify. The rapper wants to draw people to Tidal, in which he has a stake, according to The Drum.

10. Coca Cola wants to become a “total beverage company.” A downturn in the popularity of soda is making the company reduce the sugar in a number of its drinks and build out other beverages it owns, according to Ad Week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.