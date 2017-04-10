The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Turner, Fox, and Viacom chose Accenture to run their ad trading platform. The consulting company will provide third-party measurement auditing for the OpenAP platform that broadcasters hope will become an industry standard, according to a report from Ad Week.

2. News Corp’s programmatic advertising strategy is based on private marketplaces. The media company is focusing more on Unruly to refine how marketers buy ads and compete with tech giants, according to The Drum.

3. The O’Reilly Factor had only seven advertisers on its Thursday night show. Following new sexual harassment allegations the major of advertisers dropped the show from their advertising plans, according to Ad Age.

4. Craft beer brand Brewdog is now valued at $US1 billion. The company raised $US100 million from American investors TSG Consumer Partners, The Drum reported.

5. SNL took on Pepsi’s Kendall Jenner ad and the O’Reilly Factor scandal. The show had two skits making fun of the scandals rocking the advertising world last week, according to Ad Week.

6. Facebook added sign up buttons for publishers not using Instant Articles. The social media network wants to attract new publishers to its platform and ease concerns that it’s threatening the media industry, according to a report from Ad Age.

7. Google denied claims of gender pay inequality.The US government claims to have information proving the tech company has been violating federal employment laws with its salaries for women, The Drum reported.

8. A number of creative agencies are pitching for used car startup Vroom. Some of the industry’s most popular agencies like 72&Sunny and Anomaly are going after the advertising account of the startup, which recently raised $US200 million, as Ad Week reported.

9. VaynerMedia is laying off people and will focus on media pitches. The agency is reducing staff in Los Angeles and New York after going through similar layoffs in January, AgencySpy reported.

10. E*Trade selected MullenLowe as its new creative agency. The financial services brand has landed at the IPG-owned agency after having previously worked with Grey and Ogilvy&Mather, according to a report from Ad Week.

